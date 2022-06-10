'Trucker Rebellion' is coming to Edmonton's Church in the Vine!

Screening in Edmonton Buy tickets for a special screening of Rebel News' latest documentary at Church in the Vine in Edmonton, on Friday, June 17. buy tickets

After two successful screenings at the Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary, Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade is travelling north to Edmonton for a pair of special events.

Come join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid and the rest of our Alberta team for a showing of our documentary at Church in the Vine on June 17.

Astute Rebel News viewers will recognize Church in the Vine as the Edmonton-area church that defied Alberta's lockdown and is now battling for their civil liberties in court. To see more of that story, click here.

Now, you've surely heard of the Canadian 'freedom truckers' who protested discriminatory vaccine mandates, but they didn't all go to Ottawa. Another group decided to make their voices heard by taking a stand at the Coutts, Alberta-Sweet Grass, Montana border crossing.

This is their story.

For more information or to get your tickets, click here— but act fast, because tickets will go fast!

SCHEDULE: