Truckers’ Convoy for Freedom: Regular fed up Canadians or racists with unacceptable beliefs like Trudeau says?

The truckers for freedom convoy 2022 started back in late January in British Columbia and went across the country with a demand to end all COVID restrictions and vaccine restrictions imposed on all Canadians.

With his minority government, Prime Minister Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act - never seen before in Canada’s history in its modern rendition from the War Measures act his father used back in the 80s.

This was after he slandered those who supported this civil liberties movement fighting for Canadian’s fundamental rights enshrined in the Charter of Rights as a “fringe minority” and who hold “unacceptable views”. I wanted to ask the crowd that came out in support of the truckers in their movement what they thought on the very weekend that the convoy arrived in Ottawa, January 29th, 2022.

The scene in Hamilton, Ontario right now. Supporters of the #freedomconvoy22 have gathered outside city hall in solidarity.https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/QKQNwyhIDZ — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) January 29, 2022

Every Saturday between 12 to 4 pm in front of Hamilton’s Cityhall, demonstrators for freedom protest outside with their signs to the busy road of commuters who drive by. This weekend was different, over a hundred supporters came out in the -20 freezing weather to show their support for the Freedom Convoy 2022. Canadian flags waved throughout the crowd, as cars and trucks honked in solidarity as they passed by.

Hamilton's heartfelt messages to the #TruckersForFreedom convoy in Ottawa:



"Keep going, because you've started something. This is going to go down in history. So just don't stop."#ThankATrucker



Full report coming at https://t.co/cTm6cKZ0k8 pic.twitter.com/kzxoa2MEjI — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) January 30, 2022

I asked them their thoughts on the hypocrisy from our Prime Minister who slandered them for having pro-freedom beliefs, whereas Trudeau has openly supported the charter rights of Omar Khadr’s 10 million dollar payout from his government, and even sympathized with the Boston bombers prior to being elected in an interview with the CBC.

Why would Justin Trudeau and his ministers antagonize them and truckers as threats to public safety, even going so far as to call them potential “rapists”?

Indigenous #ConvoyForFreedom2022 supporter in Hamilton on the movement:



"never in history, when rights have been taken away, have they ever been given back willingly. We are fighting for the freedom of everyone in Canada."



Full report soon at https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/XL2FChMxAw — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) January 29, 2022

The people of Hamilton had a lot to say about Trudeau’s lies.

