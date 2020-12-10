BREAKING UPDATE: Trudeau admits winter warfare training of Chinese military DID HAPPEN

Yesterday we published a bombshell document: 34 pages of military secrets detailing how the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have been training with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

You can see for yourself at TheChinaFiles.com. What’s so amazing about these files is that instead of national secrets being blacked out by military censors, they were just greyed out — so they’re completely legible.

(Maybe a whistleblower gave it to us on purpose to raise the alarm about Trudeau’s misconduct.)

The documents show that Trudeau conducted 18 different military projects with China in 2019. We were training the enemy.

But then the CAF wanted to cancel a winter warfare training session for the PLA, scheduled for CFB Petawawa in Ontario, warning that it risked a “knowledge transfer” to the Chinese. This enraged Trudeau, who ordered the CAF not to cancel any more training sessions for the PLA without his permission.

In Question Period today, Trudeau’s defence minister, Harjit Sajjan, tried to take credit for cancelling that session, bizarrely blaming it on Stephen Harper. (That’s a lie, of course — the China Files clearly show the Liberals did everything to keep PLA training on track.)

In question period today, @HarjitSajjan says that it was Stephen Harper's fault(!) that Trudeau invited the People's Liberation Army to train at CFB Petawawa.



That's quite a trick, since Harper left office in 2015 and Sajjan made the invitation himself in 2018: https://t.co/HV6FJfxGFO — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 10, 2020

But just minutes ago we learned of a shocking development: Trudeau’s spokesman admitted to Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun that, in fact, a PLA delegation visited Canada in February of 2018 for winter training. You can click here to read it in the Toronto Sun. (Good for them for pursuing this story!)

It’s hard to believe, but a Canadian prime minister really did teach Chinese troops our winter warfare secrets — and kept it hidden from Canadians.

I note that, so far, the CBC hasn’t said a word about the China Files. Makes sense — they’re Trudeau’s state broadcaster. Just like China’s state broadcaster Xinhua, they only report what their master tells them.