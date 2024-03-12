Trudeau is allowing antisemitic mobs to run wild through weakness and cowardice: Spencer Fernando

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Spencer Fernando joined the show to discuss why antisemitic hate marches are flourishing under Justin Trudeau's leadership.

Since the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel perpetrated by Hamas terrorists, Canada has seen a sharp increase in antisemitic protests. Even while demonstrating outside of Jewish institutions, pro-Hamas activists are regularly heard shouting phrases like "From the river to the sea Palestine will be free."

Mr. Fernando spoke about why he thinks anti-Israel protesters are continuing to hold increasingly hostile demonstrations across the country, seemingly unrestrained by law enforcement.

"So what they're trying to do, is they're basically saying, 'We're going to show that we're in control. The laws don't really apply to us because there's more of us than there are of the police right, so we'll just do whatever we want. We'll intimidate people.' Obviously they're trying to push Jewish Canadians out of public life," he explained.

Police appear unwilling or unable to enforce the law adequately during many of these anti-Israel demonstrations. Earlier this month, a pro-Hamas protester appeared to actually strike an officer with a closed fist. She was then briefly detained by police before being physically freed by a mob of her supporters.

Mr. Levant previously spoke about that incident, saying, "She assaulted police. She was arrested by police. And the Hamas thugs pull her away, and the police sort of say, 'oh well.'"

"You saw more violence towards police there than you did during the entire trucker convoy. Not a single trucker assaulted a single police officer ever," he added.

Mr. Levant contrasted the harsh treatment of the Freedom Convoy truckers with the lackadaisical approach police have taken with anti-Israel protesters.

He explained that these pro-Hamas marches often not only have terrorist flags present, but you also hear things like "calls for the final solution." And police do nothing.

