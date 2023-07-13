Trudeau dodges questions at Stampede Breakfast in Calgary

The 2023 Stampede season has kicked off, and that means Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is here to pop by events happening around the city of Calgary.

On Saturday, July 8, my colleague Sydney Fizzard and I attended Liberal MP George Chahal's Stampede Breakfast, where Trudeau was expected to make an appearance.

For those of you unfamiliar with Chahal, you may recall he came under fire when a doorbell camera caught him removing an opponent's election flyer from a mailbox and replacing it with his own during the 2021 federal election. Porch pirate Chahal was investigated by Elections Canada and later fined $500 for the incident.

Our goal at the Stampede Breakfast was simple: ask the leader of our country reasonable questions. Specifically, on the topics we believe reflect the interests of many Canadians, especially out here in Western Canada.

Unfortunately in the past, Rebel News has had very little luck with speaking with our prime minister. Our journalists have been repeatedly thrown out, banned, and even assaulted by his security guards for simply attempting to ask questions. For some strange reason, at this event, we were not removed despite our loud presence.

Joining Trudeau was Minister of Industry and Economic Development François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Defence Anita Anand, Hamilton Mountain Lisa Hepfner, Markham- Unionville MP Paul Chiang, Chair of the Atlantic Caucus Kody Blois, Chair of the Indigenous Caucus Jaime Battiste, and Parliamentary Secretary Ya'ara Saks.

Around 10 protesters gathered, with just one removed during the beginning of the event.

