Trudeau eviscerated over 'out of touch' comment on carbon tax

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to defend the carbon tax but appears to have slipped up in response to questions from the press.

He claimed only those with mansions, indoor pools and big cars are worse off with his carbon tax scheme.

“Eight out of ten families across the country in jurisdictions where the federal carbon tax applies, do better off because it puts more money in their pocket,” said Trudeau.

Rebel News was denied entry to the press conference and could not ask the prime minister a follow up question on the matter.

In the afternoon, the publication asked Jason Nixon, Alberta’s Minister of Community and Social Services, for his take on the comment.

Who does the carbon tax hurt financially? Here's what Trudeau thinks:



"If you have a giant mansion and an indoor swimming pool and three big personal cars, [rebates] might not cover all of that."



Reality: Carbon tax costs average families hundreds of dollars more than rebates. pic.twitter.com/cVBsq0F1Ix — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) April 5, 2024

“Is that consistent with what you're hearing from residents?” asked a reporter.

“I don't live in a mansion, and I certainly don't have a swimming pool,” replied Nixon. “But what I can tell you is that my heating bill is outrageous.”

“The number one concern I hear in my constituency office is the carbon tax and its impact on electricity and heat prices,” he added. Nixon is the MLA of Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, a primarily rural, agriculture riding in northern Alberta.

“It's very similar to what … governments, who are pro-carbon tax, have said to my constituents,” he continued.

With premiers demanding a meeting with the PM, Trudeau shuts down the idea.



He then defends his carbon tax, stating unless "you have a giant mansion, an indoor swimming pool and three big personal cars," you're getting more back from rebates.https://t.co/dh39RL8IFZ pic.twitter.com/Qfatqi507v — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 5, 2024

On Friday, Nixon claimed other governments have told his constituents to ‘take the bus’ when there's no bus in their community or to ‘turn off the heat’ inside their home.

“It's not a realistic position,” the minister said. “I think most Canadians, certainly, most Albertans, are going to be outraged when they see it,” he added.

“It's starting to look like Canadians are about to fire the Prime Minister just because of his carbon tax. He has a real lack of understanding of how the carbon tax works.”

This is a developing story.