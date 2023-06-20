Trudeau government spent $61,000 on hotel rooms in NY for the Global Citizen Summit

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The Prime Minister's presence at the NYC Global Citizen NOW summit was "reaffirming Canada’s leadership on gender equality, Canada’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Prime Minister’s engagement as a Co-Chair of the United Nations’ SDG Advocates," according to documents tabled in the House of Commons.

Between April 25 and 29, 2023, the New York junket racked up $61,383.94 in hotel bills at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel for 40 rooms.

The information was detailed in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Dan Albas, who asked for a comprehensive breakdown of the accommodation costs for Trudeau's NYC meetings.

The official entourage booked one room at $1,137.29 per night and 39 other rooms at $562.72 per night.

Trudeau has been harshly criticized for attempting to hide his use of a $6000 per night hotel room to attend the London funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Conservative leader @PierrePoilievre asks PM Justin Trudeau about the $6000 per night hotel room while the PM was in the UK.



Trudeau responds by asking why Poilievre won’t condemn Ontario Premier Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause to prevent the Teacher’s Strike. pic.twitter.com/fwjKrrcjzd — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) November 2, 2022

Trudeau is the co-chair of the United Nations’ SDG Advocates.