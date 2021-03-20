Trudeau humiliated by China! Sham court appearance for kidnapped Michael Spavor over in two hours

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at Justin Trudeau's response to the show trials of kidnapped Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“Trudeau is very upset by this — so upset but he won't do a thing. He won't kick out any Chinese diplomats, or withdraw Canadian diplomats from China. “He won't stop Canadian foreign aid to China. He won't stop our Olympic delegation going to China. “He won't stop the 100,000 sons and daughters of Chinese Communist Party officials going to university in Canada, benefitting from our tax money for our universities and also influencing politics on those campuses.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

