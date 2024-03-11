Trudeau Liberals considered bringing in one million permanent residents annually: report

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Trudeau Liberals considered accepting one million permanent residents annually before settling on a quota of 401,000 people for 2021, government documents show.

As first reported by the Toronto Star, a deputy immigration minister outlined three options for 2023 immigration levels in 2020, with the most ambitious target contemplating a million permanent residents for that year.

"This proposal puts forward options that reflect the Government's ambition and priorities for immigration," reads the government memo. "All options signal future growth and reflect the continuing importance of immigration, with broad ranges for flexibility amidst uncertainty."

Then-immigration minister Marco Mendicino received the plan before agreeing to accept 421,000 permanent residents that year — an annual increase of 10,000 in successive years. That represents a progressive 50,000 person increase from the federal government’s previous immigration plan.

"Before the pandemic, our government's goal to drive the economy forward through immigration was ambitious. Now, it is simply vital," Mendocino told reporters on October 30, 2020, after tabling his government’s 2021-23 immigration plan at the House of Commons.

"We are at a unique juncture in Canadian history. We are facing the challenge of our generation, and we will meet our moment."

Although the Department of Immigration did not specify a preferred choice in the memo, they articulated their original target of 351,000 permanent residents for 2021 would allow them a year to prepare for planned surges in subsequent years.

"This option not only supports economic recovery, but also goes beyond a vision of ambitious growth," it said, noting the COVID pandemic upended their target of 341,000 people.

Federal consultations with provinces further rejected the million-person quota, according to the report, as B.C. and Alberta advocated an immigration pause. Whereas Ontario supported "incremental" increases to Canada’s population.

The memo acknowledged that said quota could pose serious challenges to the immigration system, as well as housing, education and health service infrastructure for provinces and municipalities.

Amid declining public support for more immigration, current Immigration Minister Marc Miller is set to accept 500,000 permanent residents in 2025, 2026, marking a slight deviation from current trajectories. Canada is on track to accept 485,000 newcomers this year.

The Immigration Department declined to clarify the memo but said annual immigration targets account for demographic and regional needs, including the labour market, humanitarian commitments, family reunification and processing capacity.

Immigration officials considered the memo a "forward-looking" plan that would also permit more international students and temporary foreign workers to apply for permanent residency.

This is a developing story.