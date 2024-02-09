Trudeau Liberals hiding emissions cap impact analysis

Justin Trudeau's federal government is hiding emissions cap impact analysis.

Records relating to "cost-benefit analysis, costing or study, including, but not limited to, job loss, investment in the oil and gas industry in Canada" on the Liberals 42% emissions reduction were withheld from a reply to an inquiry of the Environment Ministry.

Alberta's premier, Danielle Smith, has called the emissions cap a "cap on production" and an intentional attack on Albertans.

Alberta will fight back against the Trudeau government's oil and gas emissions caps, says Premier Danielle Smith.



"This is not cooperative federalism," she says. "It's unacceptable and it's unprofessional."

Smith told Trudeau she would resist that attack on Alberta right to his face, and he just sat there and took it while an intelligent woman told him why he was wrong.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told PM Justin Trudeau that a net-zero power grid "is not possible by 2035."

Smith adds that 42% emissions reduction by 2030 — "essentially a production cap" — is not "realistic or feasible."





The Liberals have grandiose schemes to rewrite the economy without destroying it. You'd think they would put up the data, but they aren't.

Because I suspect the data does not show that they claim it does.

Conservative Michael Kram, the MP for Regina-Wascana, made an inquiry of the Environment Ministry which asked:

With regard to the Regulatory Framework for an Oil and Gas Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cap has any department, agency, Crown corporation or entity conducted a cost-benefit analysis, costing or study, including, but not limited to, job loss, investment in the oil and gas industry in Canada, oil and natural gas production in Canada, or devaluing retirement funds; and what supporting documents exist regarding this analysis?

The reply? Well, they've got the records but are not showing them.

An initial analysis of potential impacts on employment, investment, and production within Canada's oil and gas sector was developed to inform government decisions that informed the proposed approach outlined in the Regulatory Framework for an Oil and Gas Sector Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cap. The supporting documents are not available for release. The impact analysis will be further developed through the regulatory process. The impacts of the policy will be assessed as part of the regulatory process and published in the draft regulatory impact analysis statement when draft regulations are published in 2024.

The Liberals can treat the House of Commons with contempt to hide the failings of their bad ideas. This is nothing new.

But we don't need federal data to tell us why the cap on emissions is bad for the oil and gas sector and will kill well-paying Western Canadian jobs. The Business Council of Canada is sounding alarm bells too.

The Business Council of Canada issued a letter to key deputy ministers in charge of implementing the Liberal government’s cap on Western jobs.

Michael Gullo, the council’s vice president of policy, wrote:

Imposing an emissions cap will likely force operators to involuntarily curtail their production. This would effectively reduce the overall capacity of the most productive segment of Canada’s economy at a time when investment and growth is desperately needed. Some of Canada’s most reputable economists believe that an emissions cap would exacerbate the country’s inflation and affordability problems by applying a broad-based economic shock that will reduce tax revenues and add pressure to the federal deficit.

So the Liberals can hide their data, which shows Smith and the Business Council are right, but that's OK. Because Alberta is ready to rumble.

Responding to the federal government's proposed emissions cap on the oil and gas sector, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her cabinet and caucus “will develop constitutional shields in response to this and other recent attacks on our province.”



And with recent court victories against the 'No More Pipelines' bill C-69 and single-use plastic ban, Albertans aren't tired of seeing Trudeau and his Green Reset lose in court.