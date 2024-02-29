Trudeau Liberals quietly paying left-wing lobby groups to harass political enemies

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

In Canada, the Trudeau government has been quietly paying left-wing lobby groups hundreds of thousands of dollars to file nuisance lawsuits against Trudeau's enemies.

This takes the form of complaints to police and legal threats to social media companies demanding they censor conservatives. Below is a document obtained by Rebel News through an access to information request clearly showing that.

Trudeau is using tax dollars to pay third parties to harass his political enemies. Note that the NGO in question, the ironically named the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, wanted to keep this document "privileged and confidential" — what they're doing was a secret.

A director at the Canadian Anti-Hate Network was previously forced to apologize after falsely claiming that the shooter in the March 2019 Christchurch mosque attack was incited to commit violence by Rebel News. More recently, they were forced to apologize after aiming baseless accusations at a pro-life group.

But what Trudeau's new bill C-63 does is it removes the need for race hustlers and grifters to apply for government grants. Now they can just file complaints — by the dozen, by the hundred, by the thousand — to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, and extract the money from their political targets directly.

C-63 lets anyone who files a complaint demand up to $20,000 per complaint from their targets. Conservatives will have to pay for their own persecution, like when Stalin sent the families of the people he had executed a bill for the bullet they used. Now the vexatious litigants on the left can get their money directly from their enemies list.

