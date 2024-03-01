'Jewish advocacy group' comes out in support of Trudeau's latest censorship bill

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the Trudeau Liberals' new "online harms" bill and how the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) is promoting the proposed legislation.

Tabled earlier this week, Bill C-63 would impose potential life sentences in prison on those who violate a new so-called "hate crime" law.

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party have repeatedly claimed that the legislation is solely focused on protecting children from harmful content on the internet.

However, critics of the bill say it's the most authoritarian piece of censorship legislation seen in years, with vague, subjective definitions allowing for a wide range of content to be considered "hateful."

According to the new legislation, victims of "hate speech" could be compensated up to $20,000, and a new stand-alone hate crime offence would be added to the criminal code allowing for penalties of up to life…

Speaking about CIJA and their support for the bill, Ezra said, "They came out big time for it and I was deeply embarrassed that they did so in my name — the J in CIJA is Jewish, I'm Jewish. They didn't ask me."

"The first thing to say is that CIJA is on Trudeau's payroll...I counted about a quarter million dollars there from Trudeau. I don't know, I guess money talks?"

A statement from Ezra posted to social media reads in part, "This is a disgrace and it is not supported by ordinary Jews. This is a statement from Official Jews, who happen to have been paid $250,000 by Trudeau."

Commenting further on CIJA and their support for Trudeau allies like Marc Miller, Ezra went on to say, "Imagine being the Jewish lobby and supporting Trudeau, imagine supporting these guys."

Israel is presiding over "probably the largest hostage-taking right now in the world," claims Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

"We are all failing Gazans at this point."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has spoken out strongly against the legislation and called it an attack on freedom of expression. He also noted that the subjective definition of "hate" can be applied to whatever content Justin Trudeau hates.

The Liberal Party has previously been criticized for introducing legislation that increases censorship and government control, including Bills C-11 and C-18.

