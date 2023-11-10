Trudeau makes the 'Ombudsman' gender-inclusive

The new position at the Ministry of Public Works, which is identical to the previous one, will now be assumed by the 'Procurement Ombud.'

Trudeau makes the 'Ombudsman' gender-inclusive
The Canadian Press / Paul Daly
Remove Ads

As part of the Trudeau Liberals' quest to root out all gendered language from the government's vocabulary and end sexism, an order in council dated November 3, 2023, cancelled the title of the Procurement Ombudsman.

The new role at the Ministry of Public Works, which will be the same as the old role, will now be filled by the Procurement Ombud.

Her Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister of Public Works and Government Services, amends Order in Council P.C. 2022-1122 of October 20, 2022, by adding “to be styled Procurement Ombud” after the title “as Procurement Ombudsman."

Three years ago, the Royal Canadian Navy opened submissions to replace the designation “seamen” after a focus group approved acceptable terminology using the same Gender Based Analysis+ currently arresting the development of Canada's national energy industry.

According to the Government of Canada, the Office of the Procurement Ombudsman (OPO), now the Procurement Ombud, is a neutral (including gender) and independent organization of the Government of Canada that helps resolve contracting disputes between businesses and the federal government.

Justin Trudeau Gender Big Government news Gender-based Analysis Plus transgender
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Store Redirect

BE A REBEL

Shop Now!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.