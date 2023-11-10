Trudeau makes the 'Ombudsman' gender-inclusive

The Canadian Press / Paul Daly

As part of the Trudeau Liberals' quest to root out all gendered language from the government's vocabulary and end sexism, an order in council dated November 3, 2023, cancelled the title of the Procurement Ombudsman.

The new role at the Ministry of Public Works, which will be the same as the old role, will now be filled by the Procurement Ombud.

Her Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister of Public Works and Government Services, amends Order in Council P.C. 2022-1122 of October 20, 2022, by adding “to be styled Procurement Ombud” after the title “as Procurement Ombudsman."

Royal Canadian Navy: Help us rename “seamen” before this United Nations event!



DETAILS: https://t.co/ZRPl5MqcAA pic.twitter.com/uDHeXdrnSy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 17, 2020

Three years ago, the Royal Canadian Navy opened submissions to replace the designation “seamen” after a focus group approved acceptable terminology using the same Gender Based Analysis+ currently arresting the development of Canada's national energy industry.

According to the Government of Canada, the Office of the Procurement Ombudsman (OPO), now the Procurement Ombud, is a neutral (including gender) and independent organization of the Government of Canada that helps resolve contracting disputes between businesses and the federal government.