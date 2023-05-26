Trudeau on track to spend well over $100k on groceries at personal residence in 2023
The year with the highest expenditures on household groceries was 2019, at nearly $86,000. Trudeau repaid just $16,000 of that amount.
The average Canadian household income in 2022 was $75,500. The Trudeau household's taxpayer-supported grocery expenses had already exceeded $90k by the end of March, just halfway through the fiscal year ending September 2023.
The data comes from an order paper response to a question posed by Saskatchewan Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie. Prime Ministers normally reimburse for the average cost of groceries based on household size, adjusted for inflation, which in the case of the Trudeau family, was frequently under 20% of the total expenditures.
The year with the highest expenditures on household groceries was 2019, at nearly $86,000. Trudeau repaid just $16,000 of that amount.
The year with the lowest grocery spending was 2020, at $57,500, when Justin Trudeau's wife and children spent more time at the summer residence at Harrington Lake, isolating apart from the Prime Minister during his repeated bouts or suspected contractions of COVID-19.
Trudeau's 2023 salary is $379,000.
- By Tamara Ugolini
PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike
6,983 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.