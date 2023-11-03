Trudeau: Palestinians need protections from 'extremist' Israeli 'settlers'

Hamas terrorists are still holding approximately 220 innocent Israeli hostages, taken in an unprovoked wave of terror and murder on October 7.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
The remarks from the Prime Minister about the alleged dangers faced by Israeli residents living in towns in so-called disputed territories were made in a Friday afternoon press conference in Washington, DC.

In his comments to American media, Trudeau demanded protections for "innocent civilians in Gaza, and increasingly, in the West Bank, including from extremist settlers."

Trudeau was in Washington to participate in the Americas Partnership on Economic Prosperity, a summit on hemispheric trade and migration.

Hamas terrorists are still holding approximately 220 innocent Israeli hostages, including women, children, babies, and the elderly, taken in an unprovoked wave of terror and murder on October 7, which left 1400 dead.

According to the United Nations, many Israeli communities in the indigenous Jewish homeland of Judea and Samaria are illegal. Businesses operating in these communities, employing both Israelis and Palestinians, are frequently the target of Western boycotts, known as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

To see Rebel News' Avi Yemini's reports from on the ground in Israel during the conflict with Hamas, visit www.TheTruthAboutTheWar.com.

