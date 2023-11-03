Trudeau: Palestinians need protections from 'extremist' Israeli 'settlers'

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The remarks from the Prime Minister about the alleged dangers faced by Israeli residents living in towns in so-called disputed territories were made in a Friday afternoon press conference in Washington, DC.

Trudeau calls for a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas conflict.



He calls on Hamas to release hostages, more aid for Palestinians and demands protection for "innocent civilians in Gaza, and, increasingly, in the West Bank, including from extremist settlers." pic.twitter.com/LLzGE2D3by — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 3, 2023

In his comments to American media, Trudeau demanded protections for "innocent civilians in Gaza, and increasingly, in the West Bank, including from extremist settlers."

Try not to get goosebumps — I dare you.



𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐌𝐆 𝐘𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐃𝐅 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐳𝐚:



“Southern Command forces, this is the… pic.twitter.com/89SRhDxe48 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) October 31, 2023

Trudeau was in Washington to participate in the Americas Partnership on Economic Prosperity, a summit on hemispheric trade and migration.

Hamas terrorists are still holding approximately 220 innocent Israeli hostages, including women, children, babies, and the elderly, taken in an unprovoked wave of terror and murder on October 7, which left 1400 dead.

#Gaza: Al-Rashid Street (coastal road), Hamas shot Gazans who tried to evacuate from the Northern part of the Strip.#HamasISIS #Hamas_is_ISIS pic.twitter.com/mPtwgG9yak — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 3, 2023

According to the United Nations, many Israeli communities in the indigenous Jewish homeland of Judea and Samaria are illegal. Businesses operating in these communities, employing both Israelis and Palestinians, are frequently the target of Western boycotts, known as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

42 civil society organizations from 6 countries in Asia (Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, India & Pakistan) call on the United Nations to publish its database of companies operating in illegal Israeli settlements built on stolen Palestinian land https://t.co/WwunXBjVPT pic.twitter.com/CmF3OMVdvs — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) April 26, 2018

