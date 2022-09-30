Trudeau refuses to congratulate incoming Italian PM Giorgia Meloni despite professed support of feminism

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Manny Montenegrino to discuss how Justin Trudeau has not publicly acknowledged incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's historic victory despite often professing his support of feminism.

Meloni, a proudly conservative and Christian woman, has ridden a wave of populist support and is set to become the first female prime minister in the country's history. Leaders such as Justin Trudeau seemingly don't feel the need to congratulate Meloni on the monumental achievement as they disagree with the new Italian leader's position on most issues.

As stated by Ezra Levant, "I don't know that much about her, but I like what I see. Italy is a G7 country, they're a NATO ally, there's a million and a half or more Italian-Canadians. Italy and Canada are friends. But Manny, Justin Trudeau refuses to issue even the most perfunctory congratulations to her winning."

As stated by Mr. Montenegrino, "I'm extremely disappointed, but it tells you the true nature of who Justin Trudeau is. He is a very vindicative, divisve human being. If you do not align with his personal principles, you do not exist. He will completely ignore you. And Ezra, we've seen this for years with this guy, this vindicative, hateful prime minister."

