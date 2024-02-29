Trudeau's Agriculture Department hires climate consultant to push costly, yield-killing business practices on farmers

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Agriculture Department is hiring a climate change consultant to convince farmers to adopt expensive, yield killing business practices.

Agri-Food Canada's new hire will identify parts of the federal government's climate change agenda that are "perceived by producers as penalizing them" and convince farmers to adopt them.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ignored cries of anger and desperation from farmers and provincial officials last weekend by pressing ahead with a climate change agenda that will dramatically reduce Canada’s use of fertilizer. https://t.co/ghywAFZVKJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 27, 2022

The job posting to Merx relates to the Agriculture Department's Business Risk Management (BRM) program, which encourages farmers to take expensive steps to cut their carbon footprint and help the Liberals meet their climate change targets at all costs.

If folks think Justin Trudeau has become unhinged lately.. This lunatic ain’t far behind. I think the Liberals are feeling the heat. #ClimateChange #Farmers #Canada #TrudeauMustResign pic.twitter.com/PcxKNNkI1M — Terry MC (@Terry__MC) February 27, 2024

It's all part of the Liberal's climate change manifesto wherein food must be more expensive and farmers must be poorer to make the weather better. Science, you see.

The consultant will persuade farmers to make on-farm changes for greener practices, focusing on reducing pollution rather than simply being less polluting, as farmers are concerned about environmental impact.

The health of the environment is the health of our farms, but we don't think taxes change the weather, and we know CO2 is plant food, not the thermostat for global temperatures the Liberals claim it is.

The consultant will:

a. Identify elements of the design and/or implementation of each BRM program that could be perceived by producers, as penalizing them or incentivizing them to adjust their farming or business practices and which could have an impact on on-farm decisions related to climate change adaptation and/or mitigation; b. Identify and assess potential changes to BRM program design that could increase producer incentives or minimize producer disincentives for climate change adaptation or mitigation.

The feds have come under scrutiny for the Liberals' growing and increasingly unaccountable "consultant culture," with federal agencies increasingly hiring outside contractors with little oversight and less to show for the millions spent on programs like ArriveCAN.

WATCH



RCMP Commissioner testifies Trudeau’s ArriveScam is under police investigation.



Allegations of fraud, forgery, destruction of evidence, threats revealed so far in Trudeau’s latest scandal.



More to follow. pic.twitter.com/QRDtFbJBT5 — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) February 27, 2024

The consultant will have to sell farmers on Trudeau's wildly unpopular attacks on agriculture. The Prime Minister promised a 30% reduction in fertilizer use for farmers on top of his escalating carbon tax, mimicking policies that led to mass protests in the Netherlands and a change in the Dutch government.

Let's hope Trudeau's plans and that of the government are met with the same fate.