Trudeau's C-18 shakedown is limiting Canadians' access to information about wildfire evacuations

Friday morning, the Liberal government called on Meta to remove its block on Canadian news content in the face of wildfires and mass evacuation efforts in BC and NWT.

Yellowknife mayor Rebecca Alty told Global News that residents are being forced to go directly to news sites for information to get around the change in federal legislation. Yellowknife is under full evacuation.

Facebook parent company Meta has blocked Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act, which forces social media companies to pay news producers for link sharing.

