Trudeau's Labour minister gives mediator '24 hours' for terms to end B.C. port strike

Facebook/ Seamus O'Reagan and Facebook / ILWU

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 7,504 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Ottawa has given a federal mediator 24 hours to find terms to resolve the B.C. port strike and simmer the supply chain chaos.

Since July 1, about 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada have halted critical shipments at about 30 ports along the west coast.

Economist Jim Stanford, director of Vancouver's Centre for Future Work, rejected claims that longshore workers "are greedy and resistant to change."

However, federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan clarified that the gap between employers and port workers is "not sufficient to justify a continued work stoppage."

"It is in the interest of everyone — the employer, the union, and all Canadians — that they agree to that deal as soon as possible," he said.

Thanks to the hard work by the BCMEA & the ILWU at the bargaining table, there is a good deal within reach.



My statement on the negotiations: pic.twitter.com/Wj53pknS4S — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) July 12, 2023

The on-job action by workers stems from concerns about outsourcing and automation and what that means for their job security. Additionally, they want higher wages.

While the hourly wages for the 7,400 longshore workers are similar to wages for other skilled industrial jobs, their wages lagged behind B.C.'s rising cost of living. Stanford claimed longshore wages had fallen 2.5% since 2017.

However, the B.C. Maritime Employers Association says the median salary for a union longshore worker is $136,000 a year, plus benefits. It notes there has been a 10% wage increase over the last three years since the start of the pandemic.

"The greed of shippers and terminal operators, who took advantage of an economic and health emergency to fatten their bottom lines, is the source of the problem," said Stanford in a study commissioned by ILWU Canada.

He contends that six shipping companies control 70% of world shipping, giving them considerable influence over prices and practices.

I am also calling for an end to this strike... by calling for the employers to stop gaming the process. They are counting on govt to force a return to work. It's a dangerous, costly gambit. Confirming that a negotiated settlement is required, will end this dispute faster. #canlab https://t.co/Z52WkaHtDY — Jim Stanford (@JimboStanford) July 8, 2023

Per publicly available financial information for five companies, they earned over $100 billion in profit last year.

John Coray with the Freight Management Association of Canada concurred that supply chain disruptions could increase consumer prices.

He maintains the port yards will be packed in the coming days. "Then, the next step is they're going to have to shut down plants, whether it's a sawmill or a mine," he said.

"This is terrible for those companies because they are shut down; second, workers who work there are essentially laid off — they're not going to pay them while that's happening."

"Clearly, labour is not the source of rising costs in marine shipping and the resulting inflation," added Stanford.

Alberta is again calling on the federal government to recall Parliament and introduce Back-to-Work legislation to impose an arbitrator to immediately resume work at Canada’s West Coast ports. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hMP3ebGXkt — Devin Dreeshen (@DevinDVote) July 11, 2023

The provinces of Alberta and B.C. also commented on the chaos caused by the strike, with B.C. Premier David Eby called the ongoing situation a concern for all provinces.

"All of us are unified in the goal that this gets resolved as quickly as possible, as knock-on impacts on the cost of living for people across the country as goods get more expensive because imports are unavailable," he said Tuesday at a meeting of provincial leaders in Manitoba.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her province appreciates the efforts of Minister Seamus O'Regan to "advance his authority under the Canada Labour Code." She is hopeful this action will produce a settlement in the next 48 hours.

"Alberta is a land-locked province that relies on the safe, dependable movement of goods to and from British Columbia ports," added Devin Dreeshen, Alberta's economic corridor minister.

"Each day this labour disruption continues will have an increasingly severe impact on the livelihoods of Albertans, Canadians and Canadian businesses who rely on the safe and efficient flow of the supply chain."

CFIB member call on ports strike

Province: Ontario

Industry: Wholesale

Notes:

We have goods at the ports that are just sitting there, waiting to get on rail to Toronto. Beyond frustrating as we have orders for these goods, and no stock in our warehouse. We are a tourism related… — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) July 11, 2023

Canada ships about $800 million daily through west coast ports, representing a quarter of the country's exports. "Although it's not good for consumers and importers, it's even worse for exporters," explained Coray.

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), 53% of business owners believe the strike will impact their operations. Three-quarters of businesses want the feds to pass back-to-work legislation to end the strike promptly.

CFIB president Dan Kelly articulated the latest supply chain disruption is hitting businesses "extra hard" after beginning to recover from the COVID pandemic.

"We're hearing from members across the country who are worried about missing critical sales, delayed production or orders or an inability to get their products to export markets because of the strike," he said, urging Ottawa to act "as quickly as possible."

O'Regan said Tuesday evening that both sides "have worked long and hard to negotiate a deal." Upon receiving the terms from the mediator, he will forward them to both sides, who will have another 24 hours to accept the deal.

Costs will go up even more w the BC port strike. You COULD do something about that?! https://t.co/ib8K4nPCUC — Alex Pierson (@AlexpiersonAMP) July 7, 2023

Coray said that every day the strike continues costs another week of recovery time for port supply chains. If the strike ends today, they will take until October to return to normal.

"The scale of this disruption shows how important the relationship between the BCMEA and the ILWU is to our national interest," added O'Regan. "We cannot allow this work stoppage to persist and risk further damage to the relationship between these parties."

"Even with the anticipation of a strike, there's disruption because shippers don't want to be caught up when the strike happens," explained Coray.

"These goods are not going to the destination they were promised to, so we now have a reputation problem for Canadian producers where people around the world start thinking this is an unreliable source, and they start looking for other ways to fill their demand."