Trudeau's Liberals are closing weather monitoring stations in the North

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 25,121 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The party behind the declaration of a national climate change emergency in 2019 has shuttered at least four manual and automatic atmospheric monitoring locations in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut since 2012.

Data relating to the stark decline in the weather tracking facilities overseen by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) under the Liberals was first reported by Blacklock's on Monday:

“In terms of manual observations the Meteorological Service reached its peak in 1988 with 94 sites,” said the memo. Today there are 57, it said. “The decrease of manual observations over time is a worldwide phenomenon,” said the March 27 memo Meteorological Service of Canada.

No reason was given for the closure of automated and manual stations. The memo said there was an “urgent need for Canadian communities to adapt to this new reality” of climate change.

“Average temperatures in Canada are rising at twice the worldwide average with the North seeing increases up to three times this global rate,” said the memo. “Indeed, extreme weather events experienced across Canada over the past several years have shown how climate change has already altered our reality and put the safety, security and economic prosperity of Canadians at risk.”

Under the Conservative government of Stephen Harper, whose effigy was once beaten by environmental activists in Vancouver for being a "climate criminal," the stations in Arctic regions numbered 73. Today there are 69.

The Blacklock's report notes in 2011, the Harper government approved a nearly $400 million dollar upgrade to the 150-year-old national Meteorological Service to improve advance warnings about severe weather through more robust monitoring.

In June 2019, the Liberal government, in a House of Commons motion spear-headed by then ECCC minister Catherine McKenna, declared climate change to be a national emergency.

Canada's House of Commons has declared a national climate emergency https://t.co/rpwXPBt6i0 pic.twitter.com/cz3ETeDjRE — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 18, 2019

The motion described climate change as a "real and urgent crisis, driven by human activity," which impacts Canadians and requires government intervention like carbon taxes to curb.

Current ECCC minister, Steven Guilbeault, in 2015 as head of the environmental activist group, Equiterre, claimed that climate change "caused the mild winters and earlier springs that we have seen in recent years, [and] has catastrophic impacts on the living conditions of the northern communities and several endangered Arctic species, such as polar bears."

But without monitoring, how does Guilbeault now prove that assertion about warmer winters and earlier springs or polar bear deaths? Or is this lack of data collection under the Liberals a hint that the data being collected does not support the hypothesis?

REPORT: @environmentca

“Science and Inuit Quajimajatuquangit are now observing higher numbers of polar bears and the management goals are more focused on maintaining or reducing numbers.” https://t.co/BhrEKLQEs8 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/vw8i4Z2j7u — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) January 4, 2023

This is not the first time the Liberals have opted to memory-hole data that became an inconvenient truth in their quest to blame fossil fuels for a global boiling.

Australian politicians are losing their minds. “Billions of people dead by the end of the century” unless we address global boiling. pic.twitter.com/LU78nYg0rr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2023

Just two months after the 2019 climate emergency declaration, Blacklock's uncovered a deletion of roughly 100 years of statistical weather records by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The ministry told Blacklocks the removal of the records from 1850-1949 was necessary because researchers concluded that "there weren’t enough weather stations to create a reliable data set for that 100-year period."

Not enough weather stations so they have to scrap data is bold reasoning from a government actively removing weather stations in the north.

Or is the real issue the data itself?

Vancouver had a higher record temperature in 1910 (30.6C) than in 2017 (29.5C).

Toronto had a warmer summer in 1852 (32.2C) than in 2017 (31.7C).

The highest temperature in Moncton in 2017 was four degrees cooler than in 1906.

Brandon, Man., had 49 days where the average daily temperature was above 20C in 1936, compared to only 16 in 2017, with a high temperature of 43.3C that year compared to 34.3C in 2017.

Perhaps the data gathered there was a little too reliable to justify the Liberal agenda of carbon taxes and neto-zero everything.