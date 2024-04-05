Trudeau says disparaging comments about unvaccinated Canadians were ‘taken out of context’

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Justin Trudeau once divisively branded Canadians opposed to COVID-19 vaccines as often being “racist” and “misogynist” while speaking to a Quebec television station.

In a recent interview with the CBC’s Matt Galloway, Trudeau claimed that his words were actually just “taken out of context” and amplified through “misinformation and disinformation.”

The prime minister said he was really just talking about "specific groups of racist, intolerant protesters," although his original remarks appear to tell a different story.

Speaking about Canadians opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, Trudeau said that they often "don't believe in science," before pondering if Canada should "tolerate" these kinds of people.

Trudeau’s comments during the pandemic angered Canadians who felt they were being coerced into taking a vaccine against their will.

'They are extremists who don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynists, also often racists', Trudeau said of the unvaccinated in a September 16, 2021 interview.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/4F8yqU1RyR pic.twitter.com/RfyATb1ZdL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 13, 2022

Under the Trudeau Liberals’ leadership, unvaccinated Canadians were prevented from travelling on planes and trains, and people were forced to show proof of vaccination to enter dining establishments across the nation.

After previously saying that vaccine mandates are divisive, Trudeau happily imposed some of the strictest public health measures in the Western world.

When thousands of Canadians took to the streets of Ottawa and across the country in opposition to these mandates, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to quash the peaceful demonstrations.

Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act was ultimately ruled unlawful and unconstitutional by a Federal Court judge.