High school hosts racially segregated 'Black Parent Information Night'
With 'black identifying' people being invited to the event, David Menzies is wondering what the rules are in 2024 when it comes to pretending to be something or someone you are not.
Government-led racial segregation is a foul policy almost all Canadians are likely to abhor, but that didn't stop Southwood Secondary School in Cambridge, Ontario, from advertising a "Black Parents Information Night."
“The Waterloo Region District School Board and Rhythm and Blues Cambridge invites families and caregivers of African, Caribbean and Black identifying (ACBi) students to Black Parent Information Night Cambridge,” the ad reads.
On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies looked at this latest odious incident occurring in the Waterloo Region.
After reaching out to the Waterloo District School Board with a number of questions about the segregated event — only to receive no response — David was left to wonder what they were thinking:
Alas, folks, it's radio silence even though you would think that a publicly funded school board would be accountable to parents, taxpayers and the press, but no.
And while it is bad enough that the board is channelling a form of Apartheid-lite here, I'm really, really curious about that bit regarding someone who is not black but identifies as black.
What does that mean, exactly? I thought race was that line in the sand when it comes to the wack-a-doodle progressives and their obsession with identifying as fill in the blank.
But when it comes to this identification business, I must ask aloud: what are the rules in 2024 when it comes to pretending to be someone or something that you are not?
