High school hosts racially segregated 'Black Parent Information Night'

Government-led racial segregation is a foul policy almost all Canadians are likely to abhor, but that didn't stop Southwood Secondary School in Cambridge, Ontario, from advertising a "Black Parents Information Night."

“The Waterloo Region District School Board and Rhythm and Blues Cambridge invites families and caregivers of African, Caribbean and Black identifying (ACBi) students to Black Parent Information Night Cambridge,” the ad reads.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies looked at this latest odious incident occurring in the Waterloo Region.

After reaching out to the Waterloo District School Board with a number of questions about the segregated event — only to receive no response — David was left to wonder what they were thinking: