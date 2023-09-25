Trudeau skips Question Period amidst growing Nazi scandal

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian Prime Minister's official itinerary for Monday morning includes "private meetings" and an afternoon head-to-head with British Columbia's NDP Premier David Eby. This comes as outrage grows against the parliamentary ovation given to elderly Ukrainian Waffen SS genocidaire Yaroslav Hunka.

Trudeau to skip Question Period tomorrow after participating in the standing ovation for a Nazi collaborater in the house of commons. pic.twitter.com/8dAFBkLEVD — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 25, 2023

The 98-year-old war member of the Nazi kill squad was given a hero's reception by the House of Commons after an invite to hear Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky speak.

You can see Speaker Rota doing some quick on the spot math in his head.



"from the second world war who fought... against the Russians... ... ..." pic.twitter.com/tMiwVBrlu8 — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) September 24, 2023

Hunka was invited by the Speaker of the House, Liberal MP Anthony Rota, and greeted by the Prime Minister.

What a fucking world we live in where the granddaughter of that SS soldier from the House of Commons is posting rainbow cult propaganda on Facebook 19 mins ago while the Trudeau gov is scrambling to explain why her nazi grandfather was honoured in parliament. pic.twitter.com/ZIeUg3Lp2c — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) September 24, 2023

Hunka was also warmly greeted by other MPs before receiving throngs of applause from all House parties.

Liberal House Leader Karina Gould and Canada’s Speaker of the House Anthony Rota holdings hands with Waffen-SS Nazi soldier, Yaroslav Hunka. pic.twitter.com/ZMzeqZu6gN — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) September 24, 2023

Rota has since issued a vague apology for his role in the latest ethical and PR disaster for the Liberals, but has faced no consequences.

The Canadian speaker of the House of Commons has issued an apology after he asked the entire Parliament to give a standing ovation last week to a 98 year old Nazi Waffen-SS soldier in the presence of the visiting Ukrainian President Zelensky.https://t.co/0SGZKQxzyU — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 25, 2023

