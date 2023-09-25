Trudeau skips Question Period amidst growing Nazi scandal

Trudeau skips Question Period amidst growing Nazi scandal
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Prime Minister's official itinerary for Monday morning includes "private meetings" and an afternoon head-to-head with British Columbia's NDP Premier David Eby. This comes as outrage grows against the parliamentary ovation given to elderly Ukrainian Waffen SS genocidaire Yaroslav Hunka.

The 98-year-old war member of the Nazi kill squad was given a hero's reception by the House of Commons after an invite to hear Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky speak.

Hunka was invited by the Speaker of the House, Liberal MP Anthony Rota, and greeted by the Prime Minister.

Hunka was also warmly greeted by other MPs before receiving throngs of applause from all House parties.

Rota has since issued a vague apology for his role in the latest ethical and PR disaster for the Liberals, but has faced no consequences.

