Trudeau visits Hogtown for another Liberal Party fundraiser— but who in their right mind would pay $1,700/plate for this experience?

You have to hand it to Justin Trudeau. He obviously is a keen student of circus promoter P.T. Barnum, who allegedly once said, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

And it would appear that the City of Toronto is ground zero for suckers, given that an unknown number of patrons recently dropped by the swank Kimpton St. George Hotel to take in a fundraiser costing $1,700 a plate!

The dinner was billed as follows: “Join us for a unique in-person event with Justin Trudeau and Adam van Koeverden as we look at the next steps in our Liberal government’s work to build a better, stronger and more resilient Canada.”

No… we’re not making this up…

We wanted to ask Blackface if he could provide tangible examples of Canada being “better, stronger, and more resilient” since the Liberals took power some eight years ago. Alas, only state-sponsored mainstream media-trained seals were allowed into the hotel; independent media types were relegated to the sidewalk. (On the plus side: none of Blackface’s Royal Canadian Mounted Henchmen beat up any independent journalists for having the temerity to ask impolite questions.)

But seriously, what has been Blackface’s greatest accomplishment (please spare us the oft-repeated refrain of how he legalized pot.)

We’ll never know given that Blackface was whisked in and out of the hotel via the underground parking lot, so his precious eyes would not have to gaze upon the dozens of demonstrators, many of them waving massive F--- Trudeau flags.

And really, $1,700 a plate? We think that dinner was overpriced by $1,699.99…