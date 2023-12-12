Trudeau's $1B green slush fund whistleblower exposes corruption and high-level cover-ups

As Canadians face increasing hardships — losing their homes, families struggling to make ends meet, record numbers at food banks — the Liberal Party of Canada is preoccupied with letting industry insiders line their pockets.

A whistleblower has recently come forward in Parliament with scathing allegations involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s $1 billion green slush fund, including a nexus of corruption and coordinated efforts to cover it up.

The cover-up indicated high-level conflicts of interest, taxpayer money squandering, gross mismanagement and evidence of a highly toxic work environment.

“Nearly 200 companies have received over $80 million, improperly funded by taxpayer dollars,” the whistleblower shares, citing claims backed by documents, transcripts and recordings.

Scathing testimony from a whistleblower outlines "serious breaches of the Conflict of Interest Act" by the executives and board of Trudeau's $1 billion green slush fund.



Whistleblower calls for suspension of all involved orgs, more accountability.https://t.co/IRDTKvQkdt pic.twitter.com/U0TrtzZGIZ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 12, 2023

One of those recordings is of the Chief Financial Officer of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Doug McConnachie.

“There’s a lot of sloppiness and laziness,” he can be heard saying. “There is some outright incompetence and, you know, the situation is just kind of untenable at this point. I think the minister is going to flip out when he hears this stuff.”

SECRET RECORDING



After last night’s jaw-dropping testimony from the whistleblower at Trudeau’s $1 Billion Green Slush Fund, listen to what this government official said about the fund. pic.twitter.com/rF6xWk4Ljn — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) December 12, 2023

The allegations involve Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).

The executive team and board of directors had to be strategically addressed, according to the recording of McConnachie.

“The discussion will be the mechanisms for getting them out,” he said.

There were two members of the SDTC tasked with operating independently of the board, who were explicitly put in place to protect shareholders. That is, the Canadian public.

Kathleen Sendall and Ed Vandenberg failed in this duty.

All of this has caused conservative MP Michael Barrett to ask, “Who got rich?”

"Who got rich?" asks Conservative MP Michael Barrett after scathing whistleblower testimony documenting a coordinated effort by the government to cover up corruption around Trudeau’s $1 billion green slush fund.https://t.co/dZgot846BR pic.twitter.com/dWGiiVYdmz — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) December 12, 2023

Will the Liberals finally be held accountable for their continued corruption and flagrant disregard for ethics? And where is the RCMP? Perhaps too preoccupied with diversity, tolerance and inclusivity training.

This is only the tip of yet another conflict of interest-riddled iceberg says MP Barrett, so stay tuned.