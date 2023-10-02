Trump calls for Jamaal Bowman's arrest after pulling fire alarm to disrupt Congress

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Trump has called for the prosecution of New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon Congressional Office Building, disrupting Congress during a crucial spending vote on Saturday.

Trump said he believes Bowman should face consequences similar to those of the January 6 detainees.

Speaking after a rally, Trump said, “This is the crap, and then they’ll let him out because he’s a Democrat radical left lunatic, and he should be prosecuted the same exact way as the J6 people were prosecuted.”

"Many of them have been treated more unfairly than anybody in the history of our country. And I don’t know if I should be saying that because I don’t know what these people behind me say, but I’ll bet they agree with me. There’s never been anybody treated so unfairly, just about," he added.

“What they’ve done to the J6ers is terrible, and Bowman went, and he pulled an alarm, and you could add riots, you could add everything else, and he did it during a vote! And he should be treated the same exact way,” Trump further urged.

“We’ll see what happens because a lot of people are saying, ‘What are you going to do about J6?'” Trump continued, adding “I don’t think they’re going to be disappointed. I can tell you that.”

Trump doubled down on his sentiment in a post on Truth Social, stating that Bowman’s “egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality.”