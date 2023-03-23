‘He is a Soros backed animal’, Trump expresses frustration with Manhattan DA ahead of possible indictment

AP Photo/Seth Wenig/Sue Ogrocki

In a passionate post on his social media platform, Truth Social, former President Donald Trump expressed his firm belief in his innocence regarding the ongoing investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with an all-caps rant about “the Gestapo,” a term he used to refer to the justice system.

The case centers on a "hush money" payment made to former porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump called for the legal system to be fair and unbiased in its handling of the case.

In his post, Trump claimed that many legal experts and commentators have expressed their opinion that no crime was committed in this situation, and emphasized that he did nothing wrong and that the investigation should be based on evidence and not on political bias.

He asked: “Why won’t Bragg drop this case?”

“Everybody says there is no crime here. I did nothing wrong!” Trump continued in the post on Truth Social, referring to Bragg as a “Soros backed animal who just doesn’t care about right or wrong.”

“This is no legal system, this is the Gestapo, this is Russia and China, but worse,” he added. “Disgraceful!”

This is honestly just wild.



"HE IS A SOROS BACKED ANIMAL," says Trump of Alvin Bragg, who then refers to the legal system as "THE GESTAPO." pic.twitter.com/l9LC47iVdl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 23, 2023

The former president's words have resonated with his supporters, who share his concerns about the fairness of the legal system. Trump's supporters have been rallying behind him, vocalizing their anger at Bragg in what they regard to be a politically-motivated “witch hunt” of the former US President.

In a separate post on Thursday, Trump called Bragg a “danger to our Country, and should be removed immediately."

Donald Trump on Truth Social: “District Attorney Bragg is a danger to our Country and should be removed immediately…” pic.twitter.com/3Q7Or5uv1B — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 23, 2023

He wrote: “District Attorney Bragg is a danger to our Country, and should be removed immediately, along with Radical Lunatic Bombthrower Jack Smith, who is harassing and intimidating innocent people at levels not seen before, ‘Get Trump’ Letitia James, the worst Attorney General in the United States, and Atlanta D.A. Fani Willis, who is trying to make PERFECT phone calls into a plot to destroy America, but reigns over the most violent Crime Scene in America, and does nothing about it!”

Despite concerns about potential violence due to Trump's call for his followers to protest what he predicted would be his arrest in Bragg's investigation on Tuesday, the situation remained peaceful outside the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Members of the press covering the ongoing developments have highlighted on social media how journalists seemed to outnumber Trump supporters at the venue.

Legal experts are closely following the case, with lawyers and political commentators attending popular Twitter Spaces to discuss the proceedings.

It remains uncertain whether Trump will be indicted in connection with the Manhattan DA's investigation. Court officials stated that the grand jury hearing evidence against him in the hush money case did not reconvene on Wednesday as originally scheduled.