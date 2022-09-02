Trump puts Biden on blast following divisive speech attacking MAGA

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former President Donald Trump put Joe Biden on blast following his remarkably divisive speech in Pennsylvania last night, stating that Biden “must be insane,” or suffering from late-stage dementia.

During his speech, Biden accused Trump and his conservative supporters of being a threat to the country, and called on Americans to rally against their ideological opponents by presenting “MAGA” as an enemy of the state.

“Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” wrote Trump on his Truth Social page.

“If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn’t, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!”

The former president also warned of the possibility that Biden would turn the military against Americans he disagrees with, pointing out that his successor spoke in front of two marines while repeatedly stating that he “Will not stand by and watch” Trump and conservatives return to power with their “extreme ideology.”

In recent days, Biden and members of his staff, including White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre had referred to conservative Americans as “semi-fascists” and stated that they pose a direct threat to democracy in the United States.

Biden’s remarks have been echoed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who took to Twitter to double down on his attack against her Republican opponents.

“If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force,” stated Trump in a separate post.

“He must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia!” he said of the President, who turns 80 later this year.