Trump’s planned press conference on alleged voter fraud in Georgia unlikely to happen

Former President Donald Trump's anticipated press conference to counter allegations in the indictment from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is now uncertain, according to multiple sources who spoke to the media.

In the wake of an indictment in Georgia that includes him and 18 co-defendants, former President Donald Trump had announced via a social media post that he would host a press conference to present what he described as "A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia."

However, the validity of the planned event is now in question, as per insiders familiar with the matter who spoke to ABC News.

ABC News sources indicate that Trump's legal advisers have cautioned him that such a press conference, laden with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, would only exacerbate his legal predicament. Consequently, some of his attorneys have suggested canceling the event.

The former President's announcement about the press conference came shortly after he was indicted late Monday in Georgia. Trump's statement implied that he intended to provide a comprehensive report, offering irrefutable evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

However, the announcement was met with skepticism. Georgia's Republican Governor took to social media to respond, asserting that "The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward–under oath–and prove anything in a court of law."

Others voiced agreement with the Governor's stance. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, while campaigning in Iowa, indicated his support for Georgia's Governor. Former Vice President Mike Pence also concurred, stating publicly on Wednesday that "The Georgia election was not stolen."

It is noteworthy that the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has undergone meticulous examination and re-examination. The election results have been validated three times, including through a manual count of nearly 5 million ballots cast in the state. Furthermore, allegations made by Trump were scrutinized under Attorney General Bill Barr by Trump's own Justice Department. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also conducted an inquiry.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Trump will proceed with the press conference. However, the reaction to his announcement suggests that the claims of voter fraud in Georgia's 2020 presidential election remain controversial and disputed.