Trump says he would “certainly” consider DeSantis as running mate for 2024 campaign

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is “100 percent” considering running for president once again in 2024, and would “certainly” consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his running mate.

Trump made the comment during an exclusive interview with Fox News on the Mornings with Maria show on Thursday, the morning after President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on the eve of his 100th day in office.

Trump told host Maria Bartiromo that DeSantis is "a friend of mine" and "a great guy."

"I endorsed Ron and after I endorsed him he took off like a rocket ship," Trump added. "He’s done a great job as governor."

"A lot of people like that. You know, I'm just saying what I read and what you read. They love that ticket," Trump continued. "But certainly, Ron would be considered. He's a great guy."

Trump’s comments come amid rumours that he plans to launch a presidential campaign for office in 2024. The former president has yet to make a formal announcement but stated on Thursday that he is “100 percent” thinking about a 2024 bid.

Trump also discussed his potential platform for a 2024 run, stating that he would include protecting the Second Amendment, tax increases, the energy industry and the border.

During the interview, Trump lambasted Biden for excluding the crisis at the southern border from his address.

"He didn’t discuss the border,” Trump told Bartiromo when asked what "struck" him about Biden’s speech on Wednesday night.

He noted that "tens of thousands of people are pouring into our country" at "a level that has never been seen before,” adding that those "pouring into" the U.S. include criminals and that the Biden administration "is doing absolutely nothing" to stop them.

"It’s out of control," Trump said, cautioning that if the situation is left to continue “it will destroy our country.”