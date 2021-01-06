Trump supporters speak out in DC ahead of Save America Rally

Thousands of Americans rallied in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to hear President Donald Trump speak at his Save America March.

Americans have come from as far as Hawaii to protest in the nation's capital city, enraged by what they say was a stolen presidential election.

As the President speaks near the White House, legislators at the Capitol are preparing to debate and vote on the Electoral College votes presented to Congress.

Over a dozen Republican senators have vowed to reject the votes, and even more members of Congress plan to do the same in the newly sworn-in House of Representatives. Some legislators do not want the votes to necessarily go back to their respective states for reconsideration, most are simply asking the Vice President to delay the federal certification by 10 days to allow for an audit of the 2020 election.

Trump has said that he expects Vice President Mike Pence to use his authority as President of the Senate to send the Electoral College votes back to the states for reconsideration. Whether the VP does or not will be made clear Wednesday afternoon.