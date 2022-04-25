Trump: 'The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter'

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Elon Musk’s successful takeover of Twitter has Democrats worried, with many expressing concern that former president Donald Trump would be allowed back on the platform — but Trump says he doesn’t want to come back.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, the former president assured the news network that he had no plans to go back to Twitter and promised to start posting “truths” on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

Trump says that he plans on using Truth Social as the sole platform for his voice and promised to start “truthing” — the name given to publishing posts on the platform — over the next week.

In a previous interview with Americano Media on April 14, Trump said that he “probably wouldn’t have any interest” in returning to Twitter even if Musk acquired it.

Truth Social, which formally launched in March, has been running under newly installed cloud services for the past four days.

“We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on Truth is much better than being on Twitter," Trump said. "Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.”

“The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter,” he added.

Asked whether Musk’s takeover of Twitter could be competition for Truth, which launched as a “free speech” platform, Trump celebrated the development, saying it would be good for America.

“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said. “But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing.”

“This is a platform for my voice,” he added. “Truth is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” Trump said. “But I want everybody to come over to Truth — conservatives, liberals, whatever.”

Trump was permanently banned on Twitter and numerous other social media platforms following the events on January 6, 2021, in which hundreds of people violently protested at Capitol Hill to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Twitter banned him out of concerns that his remarks could spark further violence.

In his remarks to Fox News, Trump said that Twitter had become “very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left. It became boring because there was no interaction. The interaction on Truth has been amazing.”

The platform, which has been live since February, has seen no activity whatsoever from Trump, who has only posted a single “truth.” Instead of using his own platform, Trump has remained relatively active in sending out press releases, often reposted on Twitter by his supporters.