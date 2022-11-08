Trump to make 'very big announcement' after U.S. midterms

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former President Trump on Monday teased a crowd at an Ohio rally that he will make a “very big announcement” next week.

Many have speculated that Trump will use Monday’s rally to officially launch his 2024 campaign.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago, Florida,” Trump announced.

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump "I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15th at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, FL." pic.twitter.com/EvOn45Hq41 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 8, 2022

“We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” Trump added, referencing today's midterm elections.

During his speech, Trump praised Republicans he backed for office and blasted the Biden administration and Democrats for their “left-wing tyranny.”

“There is no more urgent task than to stop the invasion on the southern border,” Trump said, adding that he believes it is the “worst border in the history of the world anywhere.”

Further into the speech, Trump took aim at Nancy Pelosi, “Nancy Pelosi said please don’t call them animals, they’re human beings, I said, ‘No, they’re animals,” Trump said, referring to illegal immigrants.

“Of course, I think she’s an animal too if you want to know the truth,” he quipped.

“They’ll say ‘Oh what a horrible thing he said about Nancy.’ She impeached me twice for nothing!” he said, blasting the House Speaker.

Joining Trump, Reps. Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Green warmed up the crowd before Trump took to stage. Republican Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also rallied the crowd, with Vance urging rallygoers to “run up the score” on Democrats.

The former president closed his rally by stating, “In 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” but did not explicitly state he would be the one to do it.