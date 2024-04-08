Trust in New Zealand's mainstream media plummets to new lows

E-transfer (Canada):

A recent report by the AUT Research Centre for Journalism, Media and Democracy indicates a substantial decline in public trust towards New Zealand's mainstream media.

Findings from the fifth annual Trust in News report, based on a 2023 survey, reveal a huge drop in trust from 42% to 33% over the past year, falling well below the global average of 40%.

Notably, Kiwis are increasingly choosing to avoid news altogether due to perceptions of negativity or poor quality. The report suggests that 75% of respondents now actively sidestep news to some degree, with 16% avoiding it often, 42% sometimes, and 17% occasionally.

Merja Myllylahti, co-director of the research centre, expressed concern over the findings, stating:

"Journalism has lost its authority as the main source of news and information." Myllylahti emphasised the need for media outlets to rebuild trust with their audiences.

Greg Treadwell, an AUT lecturer and report co-author, underscored the urgency for journalists and media companies to establish stronger relationships with their communities to regain trust.

The survey data also revealed a decline in trust across major New Zealand news brands. Despite TVNZ remaining the primary news source, Facebook has surged to become the second most significant source, despite a decrease in trustworthiness. The Otago Daily Times emerged as the most trusted news brand, followed by RNZ and NBR.

Internationally, New Zealanders rank third, behind Norway and Sweden, in paying for news, indicating a persistent willingness to invest in quality journalism despite declining trust in local sources.