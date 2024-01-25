WATCH: Tucker Carlson takes on Trudeau, calls for freedom in Calgary

By Ezra Levant WEF Reports 2024: Mission to Expose the Davos Elites Rebel News is sending the fearless Ezra Levant, Australia Bureau Chief Avi Yemini, and a support team to Davos, Switzerland from January 15 to 19 to expose the Global Elites as they orchestrate their agenda for the coming year at the World Economic Forum's 2024 Annual Meeting. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

Former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson's trip to Alberta has caused quite a stir. Backers of the boisterous Carlson gave the American a raucous welcome when he stepped on stage but his critics, including those in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, were unimpressed by his remarks.

Speaking at Calgary’s TELUS Convention Centre, Carlson took aim at a number of Trudeau's left-wing policies, criticizing the immigration crisis that is driving up costs for Canadians.

Tucker Carlson tears into BC's plan to make 'safe supply' fentanyl accessible to minors without informing parents.

"If someone's giving fentanyl to your children without telling you, they're trying to kill your children."https://t.co/rPoJJ4gQUI pic.twitter.com/h0wvlOq575 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 25, 2024

He also revealed that part of his family heritage was Canadian, noting he had British loyalist ancestors who fled to Nova Scotia during the American revolution.

"You should dislike and resist Justin Trudeau and his government to the maximum extent of your ability," the commentator said. "But before you do that, you should just laugh at him until you can't breathe. Seriously, the guy's showing up for a costume party when no one else is."

WE ARE SO BACK! pic.twitter.com/ayOGPerdds — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) January 23, 2024

Carlson's remarks drew the ire of Trudeau's cabinet ministers, who had no shortage of condemnation for his comments made during the "Liberate Canada" speaking events.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told reporters he was "targeted" at the event.

"This goes beyond me," bemoans Steven Guilbeault, who says he was "targeted" at Tucker Carlson's event in Alberta.



"This increases political violence against everyone who runs for office in this country." pic.twitter.com/tKbFkYafg0 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 25, 2024

"This increases political violence against everyone who runs for office in this country," Guilbeault said.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, meanwhile, called on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to condemn Carlson's comments.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez calls on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to condemn Tucker Carlson's visit to Canada.



"He wants to be prime minister of this country. What happened last night is not acceptable." pic.twitter.com/N1HnukR1i1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 25, 2024

"He wants to be prime minister of this country. What happened last night is not acceptable," Rodriguez told reporters.

The Liberals have been increasing their rhetoric in an attempt to link Poilievre to former U.S. president Donald Trump, who has floated Carlson's name as a potential running mate for 2024's election.

"What we're seeing from these MAGA conservatives is an approach on going back on fundamental rights in ways we shouldn't be seeing," Trudeau told The Canadian Press in a year-end interview where he suggested Poilievre's Conservatives could restrict abortion rights.

Hear Carlson's full remarks from Calgary in the video above.