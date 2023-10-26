Tucker Carlson warns that America is on the 'brink of collapse'

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Recently, during his address at the Daily Caller News Foundation Gala, Tucker Carlson alerted the audience that Americans are on the cusp of "abrupt change."

He noted a palpable sense among many, leading them to contemplate "the end times."

“If something really dramatic in your country happens — like young people can’t, I don’t know, get married, you know, or buy houses or have any hope for a future that approaches, you know, the middle class upbringing they had — then you’ve got a huge problem and someone should be responding to that,” Carlson stated.

Carlson continued:

And if your economy is like on the brink of collapse, you know, if your country is literally bankrupt, I hope someone would say that. When every person, 350 million Americans, everyone regardless of political affiliation can feel that something bad’s coming. Everybody knows that. I mean, if you’ve been to church once in the last year, have you thought about the end times recently? Yes, you have … because you can feel that abrupt change is coming and that’s very disconcerting.

Carlson also pointed out that Americans have never been more acutely aware that their government is indifferent to their concerns.

“Let’s start with pretending you care. But you know what doesn’t work? Saying we’re going to spend $100 billion in other countries,” Carlson declared.

He further added:

I don’t care how virtuous the case those countries make is, and I don’t care how much I personally may agree or disagree with what those countries are doing — that is immaterial. The job, the moral duty of the people running a country is to look out for the people in that country, period. At the very same moment that American society is more fractured — our social fabric is in tatters and we’ve let in millions upon millions of people who have no affinity for the United States, who are merely here for the economic benefits. Which by the way is not all bad — and I think a lot of them are good people, I’m not attacking them. I’m merely saying their addition does not make us a more cohesive country, it makes it a far less cohesive country.