'Elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,' Tulsi Gabbard severs ties with the Democrats

Tulsi Gabbard, who formally ran for president under the Democratic Party, has now denounced and left the party, calling it an “elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

In a 30-minute video posted on her YouTube account, Gabbard attacked the Democrat Party, but refrained from announcing any plans to sign up with the Republicans or any other political organization.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said in an excerpt from her video.

“I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite,” she continued. “I'm calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party.”

Gabbard called on other moderate Democrats to join her in leaving the wayward party.

The former congresswoman’s announcement served as the first episode of the Tulsi Gabbard Show, a podcast she is now running on YouTube.

Gabbard, a frequent guest on Tucker Carlson’s nightly show on Fox News, has become one of the Democratic Party’s most vocal critics, often criticizing the Biden administration for its repeated failures and the woke media establishment. She has also become a critic of America’s efforts to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich commended Gabbard for leaving the Democrats behind. In a statement to Fox News, Gingrich described Gabbard as one of many moderate liberals who now feel out of place with the Democratic Party.

“[Gabbard] has always been sort of an independent maverick," Gingrich said. "And I think when she ran for president, she realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party, which is now, frankly, a pretty weird party….I think you're seeing this drift. And we've certainly seen among Latinos a huge drift towards the Republican Party as they're driven away by the weirder policies of the Democratic Party."

