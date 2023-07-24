Twitter CEO reveals big changes: new name, new logo, future direction

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

On Sunday, Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of Twitter, disclosed that the company she was recently appointed to helm, is undergoing significant changes. These changes include a new name, a fresh logo, and a transformation of the platform's future direction.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate,” Yaccarino wrote on the site. “Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” she continued. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

In a tweet last week, Elon Musk, the owner of the site, announced that the platform would undergo a transition to the new brand in the upcoming days.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk said.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk also made an announcement stating that X.com now directs to the Twitter website.

On Saturday, Musk requested logo designs for the new site, stating, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Later, Musk seemed to confirm that he had chosen a "minimalist" design, with plans for some adjustments to be made to the design in the future.

Going with minimalist art deco on the upper right.



Probably changes later, certainly will be refined. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Musk also posted a short video featuring the new X logo: