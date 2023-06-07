Twitter is on fire: Tucker Carlson returns with launch of ‘Tucker on Twitter’

Tucker Carlson/Twitter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

After a hiatus following his sudden departure from Fox News in April, Tucker Carlson returned with a bang on Tuesday, premiering the first episode of his new series, "Tucker on Twitter". While still in the midst of negotiation talks concerning his Fox News exit, Carlson promised fans that he would make a comeback in some format on Twitter. He previously held sway at Fox News with his high-rating primetime show "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

In the inaugural episode, Carlson thrust into a discussion about the recent Kakhovka Dam catastrophe in Ukraine, which he dubbed an “act of terrorism." The dam and a nearby hydropower plant collapsed, causing the Kakhovka reservoir to empty and trigger significant downstream flooding. This prompted the evacuation of thousands by Ukrainian and Russian emergency services. The incident has since stirred up a storm of mutual blame between Russia and Ukraine.

The dam, situated in a Russian-controlled area, supplied fresh water to parts of southern Ukraine and almost all of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014. Concerns were raised about the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which relied on the reservoir for water.

Carlson stated, “Blowing up the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more. And for that reason, the Ukrainian government has considered destroying it,” referencing a Washington Post report from December which outlined the Ukrainian military's assessment of the dam's potential destruction.

As the episode unfolded, Carlson suggested that a fair assessment of the facts would lead to the conclusion that Ukrainians likely blew up the dam. He expressed frustration at the "American media," who he accused of hastily pinning the sabotage on the Russians.

The former Fox News anchor also criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential primary contender, for their unyielding support for Ukraine.

Further, Carlson took aim at the media and high-profile figures for embracing certain narratives without adequate scrutiny. He expressed his intent to challenge these orthodoxies in the media with his new show.

He said, “Not only are the media not interested in any of this, they are actively hostile to anybody who is. In journalism, curiosity is the gravest crime."

Emphasizing his commitment to freedom of speech, Carlson promised to keep his show on Twitter as long as the platform upheld this value. “As of today, we’ve come to Twitter, which we hope will be the short-wave radio under the blankets. We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave. But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here,” Carlson said.

WATCH: