Twitter suspends Ghislaine Maxwell “Trial Tracker” account

A Twitter account dedicated to tracking the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been permanently suspended.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the confidant and closest associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted for trafficking minors, is currently in court for charges pertaining to the role she played as Epstein’s right-hand woman. Due to the fact that the case is being tried in federal court in New York City, television cameras are not allowed inside to cover the proceedings as they did in the Rittenhouse trial and others.

The Twitter account @TrackerTrial stepped up to the plate to keep the public filled in with updates about the ongoing Maxwell trial which has seen numerous twists and turns with testimony provided by Epstein’s former employees, as well as his alleged victims.

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the @TrackerTrial account.

It is unknown why Twitter suspended the account which had upwards of 525,000 followers on the social media platform. As noted by YouTube political commentator June “shoe0nhead” Lapine, the Ghislaine Maxwell trial tracker established a backup account, which remains fully active at @trial_tracker.

The account’s bio claims that it is “tracking the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. All major media outlets are silent on it. Politicians are using their power within the system to silence the truth.”

twitter just suspended the account that was live tweeting updates from the epstein/maxwell trial pic.twitter.com/cv7E5JlgQR — shoe (@shoe0nhead) December 8, 2021

Although the reasons for Twitter’s suspension of the account remain unknown, Twitter has in the past week banned thousands of anonymous Twitter accounts, some permanently.

As reported on Rebel News, Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly lured girls with gifts and tricked them into massaging Jeffrey Epstein, at which point he assaulted them, the prosecutor said.

On Tuesday, an accuser named Carolyn told the court that she was only 14 years old when she began to go to Epstein’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, two to three times a week in the early 2000s, CNN reported.

In one such visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when Ghislaine Maxwell stepped into the room. Carolyn testified to the court that Maxwell touched her breasts, hips, and butt, remarking that she “had a great body for Epstein and his friends.”

During each of the visits, Carolyn testified that she received $300 in cash which was left for her on the bathroom sink. She noted that each visit came at a cost, stating “something sexual happened every single time.”

