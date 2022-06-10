Two British soldiers sentenced to death in Donetsk

Image: AP

Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, stated that she is "[d]eeply concerned by liquidation of Russian human rights group Memorial by courts. Memorial has worked tirelessly for decades to ensure abuses of Soviet era are never forgotten.”

“Its closure is another chilling blow to freedom of expression in Russia."

Liz Truss, back in February 2022, expressed on national television that she backs people who want to fight in Ukraine where she said that Ukrainians were fighting for freedom, "not for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe."

Ukraine's president Volodymir Zelensky urged foreign nationals to fight for Ukraine, as a quote on his website says, "[e]veryone who wants to join the defence of security in Europe and the world may come and stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians against the invaders of the 21st Century."

The two soldiers captured are 28-year-old Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, aged 48, who have been accused of being mercenaries a Russian news agency has said.

The two men were captured in Mariupol, before appearing in court in the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic) and have been issued the death sentence.

There was a third man, Saaudan Brahim who is a Morrocan national, that was also captured and also is now sentenced to death.

All three men were guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR."

Mr Aslin appeared in court behind a set of bars and said, "I was hoping the sentence would be a lot fairer judging the circumstances in which I helped the investigation and also because I surrendered to the Donetsk People's Republic. "

"I wish it could be different but God will be the one that will judge me when the time comes."

The spokesman for the prime minister said, "We've said, continually, that prisoners of war shouldn't be exploited for political purposes. You'll know that under the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity, and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities. So we will continue to work with Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British nationals who were serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and who are being held as prisoners of war."