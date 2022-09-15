Two busloads of migrants arrive near VP Kamala Harris' residence

Fox News Digital

Early this morning, two migrant buses from Del Rio, Texas, arrived near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.

According to Fox News, the buses, which carried between 75 and 100 illegal border crossers, who were apprehended in Eagle Pass, Texas, were sent on their way to the nation’s capital by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott – who is perhaps attempting to one-up Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

A representative from an NGO called Sanctuary DMV and spoke to Fox News saying that the migrants were being relocated to a local church that has offered to host them.

The Texas governor, alongside Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, have sent dozens of buses of migrants to Washington D.C. over the past several weeks, prompting anger from the city’s Democrat officials, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, who declared a state of emergency.

The emergency declaration allows the city to prepare funding for accommodating migrants, as well as the creation of the Office of Migrant Services. The newly established office will be tasked with handling the logistics of providing medical needs, housing, and transportation for migrants.

Abbott argued that sending the migrants to Washington D.C. would be a way to wake up Democrats, whose policies are hurting those living in border towns and are already overwhelmed by the influx of migrants who enter through Mexico.

It is worth noting that Washington D.C., like many other blue cities in the United States, is a self-declared “sanctuary city,” meaning that its police force has ordered not to cooperate with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to deport illegal immigrants.

Despite Abbott and Ducey’s best efforts to wake Democrats up to the reality of the border crisis, Democrat leaders appear to be disinterested in changing their policies any time soon.

Brienne Nadeau, who sits on the Council of the District of Columbia, blamed the governors for the city’s migrant problem and echoed Bowser’s remarks on Thursday that the city isn’t set up to handle the migrants who continue to pour in.

Nadeau added: