Two women charged in connection to vandalism of East Vancouver church
Emily Luba and Zoe Luba, both 27 years old, have been charged with one count of mischief in relation to the incident.
Two women have been charged in connection with the vandalism of a church in East Vancouver this summer.
St. Jude's Parish & Shrine, a Catholic church in East Vancouver, was vandalized with orange paint early on July 1.
The alleged perpetrators disseminated their own recordings of the incident and police began investigating that same day.
Emily Luba and Zoe Luba, both 27 years old, have been charged with one count of mischief in relation to the incident. Zoe Luba has been associated with the Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism group, Global News reports.
In July, Vancouver officers said they were looking into 13 incidents of mischief and vandalism at churches and church properties that occurred between June 2 and July 20. Reports included graffiti, rocks being thrown at windows and threats of buildings being set on fire.
The Vancouver Police said at the time of this incident that damage was relatively minor and nobody was hurt.
"However, we’re growing more concerned each day by the escalation of these crimes and their brazen nature, and we’re calling on the people responsible for these crimes to stop," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release issued that month. "There are more productive ways to voice your anger and express your views."
- By Drea Humphrey
