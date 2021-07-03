WATCH: Vandals record themselves throwing paint on East Vancouver Catholic church on Canada Day

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

St. Jude's Parish & Shrine, a Catholic church in East Vancouver, was vandalized with orange paint early on Canada Day.

The alleged perpetrators are disseminating their own recordings of the incident.

Vancouver police are investigating.

A report published by Georgia Straight has more details on how the videos were obtained:

According to an email and attached photos received Friday (July 2) afternoon from an anonymous sender, East Vancouver's St. Jude's Parish main building and an adjacent shrine with a cross and stone memorial were splashed with what appears to have been orange paint. The email, from an anonymous account named “154yearsofcanadiangenocide”, noted that most of the paint appeared to have been cleaned up by the following morning, and it also included some “after” pictures.

White Antifa operatives are using the current mania as cover to do what they’ve always wanted to do: attack churches. https://t.co/M1ArIjZhCR — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 3, 2021

St. Jude's has posted two videos on their official Facebook page — here, and here — and are asking members of the community for help in identifying the women in the video.

