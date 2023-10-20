U.S. Senators call for expulsion of pro-Hamas sympathizers, permanent visa revocation
'To me, it’s very simple: If you are in this country on a student visa, a professor to teach journalist visa, you’re a visitor, and you come out and say I support Hamas, I support the slaughter of babies, you should be out of here and your visa should be yanked,' Rubio stated.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio demands the expulsion from the U.S. and permanent visa revocation for individuals identified as Hamas sympathizers.
“The law says if you are a supporter of a terrorist organization you shouldn’t even have a visa,” Rubio said during a Fox News interview.
He continued “So now, once you get that visa, if you identify yourself as a Hamas supporter, then you should have your visa canceled and you should be removed from the country.”
Rubio emphasized that if the FBI could pinpoint individuals involved in the January 6th Capitol events, it should similarly identify those attending pro-Palestine rallies in the U.S. who express support for Hamas.
“They were able to go and get all these people to take video and find out who all the people were that went in on January 6th to the Capitol,” Rubio said, adding “They spent a lot of resources identifying those people. I think if they wanted to, they could go through the roster of these organizations, the people that sign those letters, the people that were out there protesting.”
Senator Tom Cotton agreed with Rubio's demand, conveying in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday that foreign nationals voicing support for terrorist organizations should not be permitted to remain in the U.S.
“I write to urge you to immediately deport any foreign national—including and especially any alien on a student visa—that has expressed support for Hamas and its murderous attacks on Israel. These fifth-columnists have no place in the United States,” Cotton wrote.
“Federal law is clear that any alien who ‘endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization’ is inadmissible and must be deported,” he added.
