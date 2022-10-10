U.S. govt: transgender males who identify as women are still required to sign up for the draft

AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

The U.S. government requires all males, including those who identify as women, to register for the draft.

According to the requirement guidance from the U.S. Selective Service System, “Almost all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service,” including transgender-identifying males.

Those born as females who identify as men do not have to register for selective service.

“US citizens or immigrants who are born male and changed their gender to female are still required to register. Individuals who are born female and changed their gender to male are not required to register,” states the guidance.

Upon Biden’s inauguration into office, the president passed an executive order stating that anyone who identifies as transgender should be treated by their chosen gender identity. Crucially, this means that transgender males who identify as females will be placed in women’s units.

The U.S. government defines transgender as “A broad term for people whose gender identity or expression is different from those typically associated with their sex assigned at birth,” according to the Department of Labor.

It adds:

"Trans" is shorthand for "transgender." Note: Transgender is correctly used as an adjective, for example: "transgender people," "people who are transgender," "a woman who is transgender," etc. However, "transgenders" or "transgendered" are incorrect and disrespectful.

Despite the Biden administration’s push for equity, inclusivity, and transgender representation, it’s clear that the military doesn’t care how you identify on a piece of paper, but rather what body parts you were born with.