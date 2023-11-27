UAE to push oil deals as host of UN climate summit

Facebook/COP28 UAE

A leaked briefing note indicates that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will use the annual United Nations global warming conference as an opportunity to arrange oil and gas agreements, including an LNG deal with China.

The documents, obtained by the Centre for Climate Reporting in collaboration with the BBC, were prepared by the UAE's COP28 team for meetings with 27 foreign governments ahead of the annual conference, starting on November 28.

One document details how ADNOC, the UAE's state oil company, is "willing to jointly evaluate international LNG [liquefied natural gas] opportunities" in Mozambique, Canada and Australia. The same documents include talking points for a meeting with a Colombian official, promising that ADNOC 'stands ready' to support Colombia in developing its fossil fuel resources.

According to CNBC, the briefing notes for 13 other countries, including Germany and Egypt, also specify that ADNOC wants to work with their governments to develop fossil fuel projects.

The UAE using the international platform of the UN climate conference to advocate for fossil fuels echoes similar actions by Poland in 2018.

The then-host of the same conference, held in Katowice in the heart of Poland's coal country, opened the event with a performance from a coal miners' marching band and included venues adjacent to the city's coal mining museum.

Similarly, the Trump administration set up a pavilion at the Katowice event to push American fossil fuels as a clean, reliable alternative to oligarch energy, angering environmental activists.

