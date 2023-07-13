Both Ukraine and the U.S. are running out of weapons, billions of dollars in aid later

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the billions of dollars that have been sent to Ukraine to aid its war effort against Russia — and where they might have gone.

"I don't trust any side in this war unless they are admitting something embarrassing," Ezra said. "Otherwise I just discount it all as propaganda." Which is why it was interesting that Russian pranksters apparently managed to get former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on the phone, and get him to admit that he believed Ukraine was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline last September. Ukraine and the U.S. denied their involvement.

In other embarrassing admissions, foreign aid to Ukraine has now reached the point where the U.S. is running out of munitions itself. President Joe Biden has been talking about the decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine — while the U.S. runs low on rockets and ball bearings. "It is nuts that Ukraine is running out of ammo, but the U.S.? China has got to be... laughing is the wrong word," Ezra commented.

