Ukrainian Holocaust denier meets with Justin Trudeau

On the weekend, Justin Trudeau made a trip to Ukraine, and he was greeted by a Ukrainian politician named Andriy Melnyk.

"Andriy Melnyk, he met Trudeau and was touring him around the capital. Now, I read Mark McKinnon's entire story in The Globe Mail, and it doesn't mention Melnyk. Same with every other media company that covered the trip," said Ezra.

"None of them mentioned Melnyk, but there's no chance they didn't know who he is."

"He's the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine. That's why he was meeting Trudeau and touring him around. That's why he was the official greeter. But he's much more than that. He's a notorious Holocaust denier and Nazi sympathizer. For real? I mean, a real Nazi. Not a Nazi like Trudeau calls anyone who disagrees with them," Ezra added.

Ezra also said that Andre Melnyk is a passionate defender of the Nazis, and he has caused international incidents over it. Andre Melnyk was on the record very proudly and stubbornly defending the Nazi project in Ukraine.

Watch the clip of Andriy Melnyk below:

After listening to that clip, Ezra said: