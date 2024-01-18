Ukrainian oil executive on Canada's 'ethical energy' and impact of war with Russia

E-transfer (Canada):

As some of the most influential global leaders meet to discuss their plans for society's future, Rebel News is on the ground in Davos, Switzerland to ask the "elite" questions the mainstream media won't.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant spoke with Oleksiy Chernyshov, the CEO of Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz. The executive spoke highly of Canada, and when asked about Canada's pitch of "ethical energy" to the world, said that "I think it's a good idea."

Chernyshov added that Canada's energy is "needed" and "civilized." Speaking about Ukrainian energy independence, he said, "I think Ukrainians have made a great effort during this war to be energy independent in terms of gas."

"We produce as much gas as we need...and it happened for the first time in our history during this winter season. And I think we will stick to it and we will develop it," he added.

When asked about Germany and other European countries purchasing "conflict energy" from Russia, the CEO stated in part, "We understand that the European Union is in need for some volumes of this gas. We also respect the decision of the European Union to — by stages — refuse from Russian gas and to be self sufficient."

"In that regard, I think it's not acceptable for any kind of feeding of the aggressor by buying gas and other energy," he said.

To see all of our on-the-ground reporting from Davos and to support our independent journalism, visit WEFReports.com.